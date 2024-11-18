People of all ages gathered to protest against the impending closure of a village care home.

Hardings Way in South Lynn played host to the peaceful event on Saturday, organised by borough and county councillor Alex Kemp - who described it as “multi-generational”.

Those in attendance were opposing a decision to close Burman House Residential Home in Terrington St John in December.

Cllr Alex Kemp is joined by residents for a peaceful protest against the closure of Burman House

People have been urging Norse Care, which runs the home, to keep it open - while there have also been calls for Norfolk County Council, which owns the building, to step in.

Cllr Kemp told the Lynn News that one mother attended the protest with her baby, while the oldest resident to come along was 91 years old.

Jade Williamson's son brought along a banner which read: "Save my Nan's Care Home".

AT THE PROTEST: Jade Williamson, Budlelwane Njeza, Chris Crawford, Linda Overton, Judy Knights, Kevin Waddington, A.J.Garrod, Susan Ellis, Mo Deacon, Cllr Alexandra Kemp, Mary Edwards, Budlelwane Njeza, Emma Plumb and Jess Gooch

Ms Williamson said: “We are struggling to find another care home for her. It won't be as good as where she is now.”

Norse Care said the main reasons for closing Burman House are the “growing complexity” of care required by its residents and the fact that current room sizes are inadequate for delivering complex care.

The county council owns the building and leases it to Norse Care, although the decision to close Burman House is not down to the council.

At the protest, Mary Edwards, 85, shared her story.

Her husband was in Burman House with dementia and recently died, aged 97.

“Mary has nothing but praise for the kind and compassionate care he received in Burman House,” Cllr Kemp said.

“She also spent two months in Burman House this summer, recuperating after an operation, to be with him.

“The staff in Burman House go above and beyond.”

Jess Gooch, who also attended the protest, said: “People with dementia have a routine. The last thing they want is change.”

It is believed that residents have already begun their moves to different care homes owned by Norse Care.