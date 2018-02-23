Save our Coasthopper pleads online petition

An online petition has been started calling for action to safeguard the future of the Coasthopper bus service out of Lynn bus station.

Fears have been expressed for the service after Stagecoach announced it was looking into closing its Lynn depot.

In its first five days, the petition, started by Colin Flowerday on the 38degrees website, attracted 3, 343 signatures.

The petition states that the Coasthopper route has operated between Lynn and Cromer for 21 years, “giving vital connections to allow people to do their shopping, or go out seeing friends”.

It adds: “The service operates all-year round and it must continue to operate with a new bus company and not get scrapped.”

The petition demands: “We urge the county council to work with the other bus companies, Eastern Counties, Lynx Buses, Konnect Bus and Sanders Coaches, to make sure the Coasthopper continues to run with another bus company, as we can’t lose this wonderful reliable service.”

It adds: “This service is loved and people want to continue to travel on the service.”

Richard W was one of the people to have signed the petition. He said: “A vital service along the North Norfolk coast for locals and visitors to the region.”

Sandra G said: “An invaluable service for holiday makers and locals alike.”

Marilyn A said: “Such a useful service for both holiday makers and locals.”

Stagecoach is currently consulting with affected staff in Lynn about the closure of the bus depot.

The company has said that it is a review of its operation, but has tweeted that it intends to pull out of West Norfolk by the end of April as it finds the routes financially unviable.