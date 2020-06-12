Saying goodbye to a baby in a 'less clinical and sterile environment' is important, says charity director

The director of a Norfolk pregnancy loss charity said she is pleased to learn Lynn’s hospital is fundraising for a new maternity bereavement suite.

Lesley Bradfield and her TimeNorfolk team previously backed plans for a new bereavement facility at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, and have now said they strongly support Lynn following suit.

The charity is based in Norwich but covers clients in West Norfolk, and has two new volunteers from Lynn who are just completing their training and will then be supporting clients.