A major road in Lynn remains closed this afternoon while a clean-up operation continues after a lorry overturned and spilled diesel.

Pictures from the drone people show the scale of the diesel spill on the Knights Hill roundabout.

It comes after a lorry, which was carrying 44 tonnes of wood, ended up on its side on the roundabout at about 10.49am.

A lorry has spilled diesel on the Knights Hill roundabout in Lynn after overturning. Picture: drone people

Backed up traffic on the A148 between Knights Hill and Hillington. Picture: drone people

Earlier today, officers said access along the A149 between the roundabout and Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital was closed. No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

And at 3.19pm, a Norfolk Police spokesperson said the A148 was shut at the Knights Hill roundabout.

They said, in a post on Twitter: "Emergency services are on scene and the road is expected to be closed for several hours whilst teams work to clean up the spillage."