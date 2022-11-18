Two baby bunnies were found dumped in an alleyway in Lynn on Tuesday, prompting RSPCA officials to urge people to contact them if they are struggling.

The rabbits were found abandoned in a cage, which had been covered by a towel, by a member of the public at around 10.15am.

The person then took them home to safety and contacted the RSPCA, with an inspector then going out to collect the bunnies.

An RSPCA West Norfolk spokesperson said, in a post on Facebook: "Apart from being very scared, nervous and slightly matted, they appear in good condition and have obviously been looked after by someone.

"PLEASE can we urge anyone who cannot cope with their animals to contact us or similar charities for help, or at the very least leave animals in a safe place, not dumped in a back alley like trash!"

They have also advised people to consider whether they have the time and money to look after animals before taking them on.

"Also please think before buying any pet and make sure you have the finances, time and space to provide an adequate life for that animal," they added.