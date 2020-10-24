Scheme launched to help feed hungry King's Lynn children this half-term

A North Lynn community hub will open its doors tomorrow in an effort to help feed children who might otherwise go hungry during the school holidays.

Residents and businesses are being asked to bring food donations to the Discovery Centre on Sunday to help families in need during next week's half-term.

Organisers say food parcels will be available for collection from the centre between 2 and 4pm on Sunday. Anyone going to the centre is asked to wear a face covering.

And they say the Co-op Party will also give £15 to the families who are most in need, with money being deposited directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts if appropriate paperwork is completed.

The initiative supports the high-profile campaign of footballer Marcus Rashford against child hunger.

It also follows Wednesday's Commons vote in which Conservative MPs blocked a proposal for free school meals to be offered in the school holidays until next Easter.

Labour borough councillor Jo Rust is organising the effort with Jackie Mcintyre Haverson and Kerry Robinson, in conjunction with Freebridge Community Housing.

Mrs Rust said today: "The local community have jumped into action to ensure that as many children as possible receive a lunch over the October half term holiday."

Supporters are being asked to provide a range of food items, including fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, crisps, butter or spread and sandwich fillers such as paste or tinned ham.

Other items requested include hot dogs, baked beans, pasta, mini chocolate treats, jacket potatoes, squash, spaghetti hoops, egg and cereal.

Any businesses who want to support the initiative are asked to bring supplies to the centre between 9 and 10am on Sunday. Residents can also deliver donations between 10.30am and noon.

Organisations who have already supported the scheme include the North West Norfolk Labour party, M&A fruit and vegetables, Barsby Produce and Morrisons.