Projects to make it easier to walk and cycle around Lynn will see resurfacing of the Fairstead Cycle Way get underway this month and a new key project to construct a cycle way to Mintlyn Crematorium.

Improvements to footpaths and cycle paths are being carried out by Norfolk County Council and the Fairstead work is part of a raft of initiatives to improve access for all.

These include improving the pedestrian and cyclist island at the junction of Bergen Way in North Lynn and crossings near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Wootton Rd junction. Funding has also been secured for a key project to construct a shared use cycle way along the B1146 at Bawsey linking Mintlyn Crematorium to the A149.

Fairstead Cycle Way

West Norfolk Council has launched a new website with information on active travel in the town. The site, which aims to share useful information to help people to choose to travel on foot or by bike, provides an overview of the cycling and walking routes and enhancement work taking place. This can be found at: King's Lynn Active Travel Schemes (arcgis.com).

Cllr Lesley Bambridge, county council member for Lynn North and Central, said: “The improvements will make travelling on two wheels much better for the many cyclists of King’s Lynn. Walking is also a popular way of getting about both for work, school and leisure and this upgrade will be of great benefit.”

The cycling and walking improvements are part of wider investment, including through the Towns Deal programme of funding, to make it easier for people to travel around the town.

Earlier this year, a community cycle hub opened at Lynnsport with low-cost cycle and associated equipment hire.

Two new active travel hubs are also planned, and work is taking place with organisations in Lynn to support the creation of active travel plans to help employees choose greener ways to travel to work.

Also in the pipeline are improvements to the road junction at Southgates, making that area better for pedestrians and cyclists.

Cllr Michael de Whalley, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity with the borough council, said: “We are committed to making it easier to travel around King’s Lynn, and we are taking a number of actions to help people to choose to walk or cycle in the town.

“As well as the important improvements to footpaths and cycleways, we are also pleased to launch our new website which provides information about routes for walking and cycling in King’s Lynn.

“Collectively, all of the steps that we are taking now will enable people to travel in ways that are active, healthier, and better for the environment.”

The improvements have been welcomed by other councillors including Alexandra Kemp, county councillor for Clenchwarton and King’s Lynn South, who said: “The King's Lynn Transport Plan showed that half the people working in Lynn come in from surrounding areas. So creating and improving safe and accessible disability-friendly Active Travel routes into Lynn is really important.

“This includes a proper surface for the West Lynn Riverbank footpath for all year round walking accessibility into Lynn in the west; keeping cyclists safe with streetlighting on the Bawsey Dips to the east and desperately-needed new traffic calming and Active Travel measures on the A10 in West Winch.

“These measures will all give residents the confidence to leave their cars at home and reduce congestion and pollution and accidents around the regional centre of King's Lynn.”

And Robert Colwell, county councillor for Gaywood South, added: “It’s important we maintain our cycleways to a high standard. Once these works are completed, it will ensure those using it remain safe in the future and hopefully reassure and encourage more people to use them.”

David Sayers, county council member for Gaywood North and Central, said: “As a fair-weather cyclist myself, I’m pleased to see the ongoing improvements to King’s Lynn’s walking and cycling infrastructure, particularly the resurfacing of the Fairstead Cycle Way. I look forward to cycling along it once the work is complete. These upgrades are a positive step but we must ensure they are delivered promptly and with minimal disruption.

“While this progress is encouraging, we must go further to make King’s Lynn a safer and more accessible place for cyclists and pedestrians alike. I believe that alongside infrastructure investment, we must also focus on promoting cycling safety and increasing accessibility for all; I therefore welcome the new website providing information about routes for walking and cycling in King’s Lynn. I hope these enhancements will help more people choose active travel, which is not only better for our health but also for our environment.”