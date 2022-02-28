Trinity Rotary Club of King’s Lynn organised an annual kids day out at the Mart on Thursday.

Some 367 children attended from local schools along with teachers, parents and helpers who were given free use of the fairground attractions for two hours.

The schools attending were Greyfriars, Green Park, Howard, Eastgate, Whitefriars and Churchill Park.

Trinity Rotary Club of King’s Lynn organised the annual day out for children at the Mart on Thursday, February 24. Picture supplied.

This year the treat was extended to the Young Carers Club who brought along 30 schoolchildren and some of the schools also brought along their young carers.

Due to the high winds the Showman’s Guild postponed the day from Monday but only one school was unable to come.

Trinity member, Lawrence “Nipper” Appleton, is a Showman and with his help the Showmen’s Guild opened up the rides early so the children could have exclusive use.

The children had a fantastic time, many of whom would not have been able to otherwise especially children with learning or physical disabilities and the looks on their faces expressed their delight.

Nipper said: "This is one of our community projects the Guild likes to do and we enjoy the children having a great time.

"We know the schools regard it as one of the highlights of the year and really look forward to it. Although we had to cancel the Monday because of the high winds the weather today was great.”

John Thorpe, rotary president said: “Thanks to the Showmen’s Guild we were able put on a great day out for local children.

"We help with the organising but it really is a treat to be there and enjoy it along with the children, and we give them all a free beanie hat to wear."

"Anyone interested in what we do and would like to get involved is welcome to come along to see us and find out more.

"Contact Malcolm Wood, the Club Secretary, on 07710 762588 for details."

