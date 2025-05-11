A crowd of more than 300 enjoyed an action-packed evening of entertainment when a high school hosted its annual dance show.

Lynn’s Springwood High School’s ‘Dance 2025’ took place in the school’s Peter Hopkins Hall and featured performances from 137 students across Years 7 to 13.

“We sold out tickets over a week before the event and had to place in extra chairs so that we could accommodate our waiting list for tickets,” said Dawn Paulo, head of dance at the school.

“The show is always a sell-out night, as it incorporates so many of our students.

“Our show encompasses extra-curricular dance club pieces, exam pieces, and competition pieces, and every student is welcome, no matter their experience.

“Springwood dance show is an important event, to celebrate and share work, but also to bring us together as a community within school and with our friends and families.”

A highlight was the dance contest, which saw performers from each of the school’s five houses compete against one another in routines led and choreographed by fellow students.

“For our house competition, each house is designated two leaders,” Mrs Paulo added.

“The leaders are older students in the school and are chosen for their choreographic ability and personal attributes, such as time management, organisation, and good communication skills.

“Each house is allowed to rehearse one day a week at lunch and after school for four weeks, and they must choreograph a piece with students from their house which relates to the theme of ‘destinations’.

“The leaders are in charge of choosing their own music and lighting too.”

The winning house this year was Felbrigg, whose 20 dancers were led by Ellise Eggleton and Lucy Roberts, both in Year 11.

“With the theme of ‘destinations’, we decided to travel around the world to countries such as India, Spain, America, Cuba, and Africa,” Ellise said.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our dancers - they all worked so hard to impress myself and Lucy and the judges.

“We helped each dancer build their technique, skills, and confidence.

“The excitement when we won was incredible, and we couldn’t be happier.

“Being a leader has really made me realise how much I enjoy house dance.

“I can’t wait to be a leader next year.”

Holkham house placed second with ‘USA tour’, where dancers performed to ‘California’ by Katy Perry, ‘Miami’ by Will Smith, ‘Alexander Hamilton’ from Hamilton the musical, and ‘Party in the USA’ by Miley Cyrus.

“It’s great to see lots of students participating from all years, with a range of dance experience,” Mrs Paulo added.

“For some students, this was their first time performing on our stage, and others are experienced performers.

“It has been lovely to witness some of our Year 7 students emerging and shining bright, along with our elder students who now command the stage.

“The students love being part of the show. There’s so much energy in the room.”

