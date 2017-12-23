School friends in Wimbotsham given a grand boost thanks to bike show

A portion of the proceeds of an annual bike show have been donated to a group supporting a primary school near Downham.

Jonathan Waring, chairman of the Fenman Classic Bike Show, donated a cheque for £1,000 to the Friends of Wimbotsham Primary School.

The event’s organisers are giving away a total of £10,000 this year, from the profits of the show which was held in August.

This year’s Fenman Classic Bike Show was the 19th annual show, and was held in Wimbotsham with an auto jumble and stalls.

Pictured are, Fenman Classic Bike Show chairman Jonathan Waring, centre with the Friends group. Photo: SUBMITTED.