A Lynn school transformed into Hogwarts with "the biggest recreation of the Great Hall outside of Warner Brothers" yesterday.

Students wore authentic looking Hogwarts robes for Howard Junior's Harry Potter themed event, and headmaster Greg Hill wandered the halls dressed as Dumbledore.

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn. (54518930)

The main school hall was painted with beautiful Harry Potter inspired artwork that took artist Nicola Murray-Woods months to complete.

The intricate details of the work would delight any Potter fan with memorable characters such a Moaning Myrtle and the bathroom troll depicted in lively colour.

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn. (54519060)

The ceiling was also outfitted in true wizarding world style featuring a magnificent dragon flying past the moon, the wrapping work was done by Kev Fawkes, who was seen dressed in Slytherin house colours on the day.

Professional dog breeder Steve Cox from marshland St James brought along his prize pooch, a Neapolitan Mastiff who is the grandson of the dog who played Fang, Hagrid's pet, in the films.

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn. (54519149)

Mr Cox said: "I was at Crufts with my two Neapolitan Mastiffs and I got a tap on the shoulder from Warner Brothers who wanted two dogs like mine.

"They both played Fang in the films and I got to meet all of the cast it was great. Bella, the female, plays Fang in the Ford Anglia scene in the second film.

"They're great and they get on well with people. Sadly the dog that played Fang died a few years ago but this is his grandson and they look exactly alike."

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn Pictured Left Richard Willitt. (Norfolk Owls) Nicola Marray-Woods (Aritist). (54519064)

Children and adults alike crowded to meet the dog, and Howard Junior's very own Hagrid posed for pictures.

Norfolk Owls also made an appearance, giving children the chance to get up close and personal with birds.

Owl enthusiast and owner of Norfolk Owls Richard Willitt said: "These owls are the breeds you will see in Harry Potter, they are very friendly and won't hurt anyone."

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn special guest King's Lynn Mayor Harry Humphrey. With Head Teacher Gregg Hill.. (54519065)

The Mayor Harry Humphrey and Mayoress Sheila Humphrey of Lynn joined pupils for the event and said the effort was "fantastic".

Mr Humphrey cut the Harry Potter themed cake and posed for pictures with a group of aspiring witches and wizards.

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn. (54519067)

The primary school is well known for it's fun approach to education, organising Dr Who dress up days and even saw a teacher donning a turkey outfit for Christmas.

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn. (54519155)

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn. (54519150)

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn. (54519152)

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn. (54519148)

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn special guest King's Lynn Mayor Harry Humphrey.. (54518941)

Harry Potter Day at Howard Junior School King's Lynn Pitured Holt as (Fang). (54518940)