Heroes past and present were honoured during a school’s annual Remembrance Day service.

Students and staff at Lynn’s Springwood High School gathered on Tuesday to honour those who lost their lives in conflict, during a poignant service held at the memorial monument at the school, which is a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

The ceremony was led by Reverend Kyla Sorenson from St Faith’s and attended by 280 Year 7 pupils and 40 sixth formers, who came together to reflect and pay their respects, while students from other year groups joined in a two-minute silence from their classrooms.

Rev Kyla leads the delegation at the school's poignant service. Picture: Ian Burt

Several members of staff and special guests laid a wreath, including school governors Tim Allen, Peter Harris and Paul Bland, Springwood's head teacher Andrew Johnson, Gary Walker from the RAF Association, and Pauline Petch.

Abbie Rawlinson, Springwood's Year 7 pastoral manager, said: “It is so important to all at Springwood that we mark this occasion with the respect it deserves whilst also allowing our students to do the same. We also take the opportunity to educate our students on the meaning of Remembrance Day and what sacrifices were made.”

Springwood High School has been commemorating Remembrance Day for many years, ensuring each new generation understands the importance of honouring those who served and sacrificed.

Youngsters formed a parade as part of the school's Remembrance. Picture: Ian Burt

Head teacher Andrew Johnson stands alongside Pauline Petch. Picture: Ian Burt

Remembering the sacrifices made. Picture: Ian Burt

Students stand beside the school's memorial monument. Picture: Ian Burt

Cadets on parade. Picture: Ian Burt

Watching on and paying their respects. Picture: Ian Burt

Springwood's Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ian Burt

Reverend Kyla Sorenson from St Faith’s led the service. Picture: Ian Burt

Head teacher Andrew Johnson lays a wreath. Picture: Ian Burt

Cadets on parade at Springwood's service. Picture: Ian Burt