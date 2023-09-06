Ball gowns, black ties and a touch of glamour were all on display as Lynn’s Springwood High School leavers enjoyed their prom night at a landmark hotel.

The jubilant A-Level students marked their successes with a special evening at the Duke’s Head in Lynn where the class of 23 came together for one final time before dispersing to different universities, apprenticeships, or careers.

The group received their exam results at Springwood on the morning of August 17 and were able to celebrate their successes that same evening.

Springwood students celebrate in style

The 190-strong cohort was shaken not stirred as they arrived at the venue for a casino-themed evening of entertainment.

Dressed to impress in full-length ball gowns and formal dinner suits, the party-goers were treated to a wide range of themed activities, including roulette, blackjack, and game machines.

There was also music for those who wished to take to the dance floor, along with a photo booth which allowed them to create some lasting souvenirs of the occasion.

