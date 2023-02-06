A secondary school in Lynn is opening its doors to musicians in the wider community.

Springwood High School, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust (WNAT) is launching two new community musical ensembles, which will be open to students and adults.

The school’s director of music, Robin Norman said: "Springwood has a rich history for ensembles, and many past players from the school and the West Norfolk Jubilee Youth Orchestra (WNJYO) have contacted me asking for ensembles that accommodate adults, as well as youngsters, and that will play more challenging music in the way that Springwood and the WNJYO always have.

Robin Norman is Springwood High School's director of music

"In Lynn, there are ensembles that accommodate less experienced players, and then you have the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra for the highly advanced players, but nothing in between.

"In addition, people have been asking for something in the evenings, so that they can rekindle their love of music making after a day at work."

The ensembles will be open to musicians at grade four and five level and above from across West Norfolk, and will each rehearse one evening a week at Springwood.

The community concert band will include all brass, woodwind and percussion instruments, while the community orchestra will encompass all stringed instruments, with some brass, woodwind and percussion players, although musicians can choose to play in both groups.

Springwood already has strong musical roots in the community, with other recent initiatives including a community carol service in December and a community music week last summer.

Mr Norman added: "At Springwood and within WNAT we realise that we are part of our local community and we want to listen to what that community requires, and so, as part of our community engagement, we have listened to those requests and are looking to start these ensembles, each with an experienced conductor and access to our vast supply of sheet music and equipment to help.

"We also want to play our part working with other local music organisations to ensure that the availability of music making in West Norfolk is second to none for all ages"

Anyone interested in joining the community concert band or community orchestra, should complete the form at https://forms.gle/K6V4Qa4nmEEPmsRX8 or email music@springwoodhighschool.co.uk

Do you have a story to share with Lynn News ? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk