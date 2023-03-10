A pupil from Lynn will be appearing on a reality television show called Driven Dreams.

Jason Ducis, who is in Year 9 at Springwood High School, has been offered a place to star in season two of the Amazon Prime series which will feature his passion for go-karting.

Lana Solomka, Jason’s mother said: “I think it is very interesting and exciting that a teenage boy from our town has come so far so quickly.

Jason Ducis is a pupil at Springwood High School. Picture: Sprocket Photography

“He has only the help of his family in such an expensive and competitive sport and is now going to appear on a reality show.”

Jason got involved in go-kart racing when he was 11 and has gained two years of experience and is always on the look-out for sponsorship.

He said: “I have been a passionate go-kart racer since I was 11 years old and throughout the years have accumulated a wealth of experience, knowledge and exposure.”

Jason Ducis has been racing since he was 11 years old

Last year Jason gained many achievements in junior motorsport and he commented: “I gained second place in the Motorsport UK Fulbeck kart club Rotax Junior and I have won a few first places in Red Lodge and Fulbeck tracks.

“Last year was all about getting my licence to be able to enter higher level racing such as the national championship.

“I entered the Junior Kart Championship, travelling around the country, with the races shown live on the YouTube channel, with live commentators and after the race paddock shows and interviews.”

Jason Ducis driving on the track. Picture: Sprocket Photography

Jason was interviewed for Driven Dreams and offered a place on the show for season two after being chosen.

Trailers of the first season of Driven Dreams are available on social media channel YouTube.

Jason Ducis has a passion for motorsport. Picture: Sprocket Photography

