Our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature focuses on a primary school production in 1990…

Children at Lynn’s Whitefriars School enjoy a rehearsal joke ahead of their production of a play based on the story of the Swaffham Pedlar, which was staged for parents and friends in April 1990.

The story was written by Swaffham supply teacher Mr Richard Winch, and described how a pedlar visited 13th century London, where he was told of a dream about gold being dug up in a garden.

On returning to Norfolk, he discovers the gold in his own garden and puts it to good use in the town.