A charity that provides therapy and education for children with genetic conditions such as Down's Syndrome or cerebral palsy has received a donation from a golf club.

Representatives Dave Punshon and Trevor Sewell, from Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club, visited the Little Discoverers West Norfolk School for Parents group at Dutton Pavilion in Lynn on Wednesday, February 22.

The golf club has spent the last two years raising funds and donated the sum of £2,000 to the Lynn based charity.

Dave Punshon and Trevor Sewell, from Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club, visited the Little Discoverers West Norfolk School for Parents

Dave Punshon said: "What a fantastic time we had.

"The children were amazing and we learnt loads of songs, some we remembered from our childhood.

"What a great job you do.

Little Discoverers, West Norfolk School for Parents, has received a donation made by Tydd Saint Giles Golf Club

"The children really enjoyed themselves and so did the parents.

"Keep up the good work.

Kat Hunter, team leader for the charity, said: "We were thrilled that Dave and Trevor came to visit a session at Little Discoverers.

Representatives from Tydd St Giles golf club met children at Little Discoverers group in Lynn

"£2,000 is a huge amount of money for the charity.

"We must raise around £50,000 each year, so we very much rely on the generosity of our local community to remain operational.

"Thank you to Tydd St Giles Golf Club for thinking of us, you have really made a difference."

"The parents come with their child to a free, group session, once a week for 36 weeks a year.

"We support up to 24 families in three separate two-hour sessions.

"We promote a three-way relationship between parent, child, and specially trained Little Discoverers staff."