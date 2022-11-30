A school that has undergone a name change during the World Cup has received a letter and gift box from the England captain's company.

Harry Kane Junior School, formerly Howard Junior School, in Lynn posted on social media about the exciting package that arrived in the post.

It comes after headteacher Gregory Hill announced that if England win the World Cup, the name change will become permanent.

Children from the school will be opening up the box tomorrow to see what's inside.

And it's not the first time that the school have gained the attention of the England captain as he tweeted to thank the school for their continued support.

Have you got a story for the Lynn News? Email us at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk