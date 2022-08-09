A Lynn school has been recognised for its commitment to keeping its pupils safe online.

Fen Rivers Academy, a therapeutic social, emotional mental health (SEMH) special school on Kilham's Way, has received a National Online Safety Certified School Accreditation.

The school was recognised for its whole school community approach to protecting children in the online world.

The Fen Rivers Academy

Amanda Fewkes, head teacher at Fen Rivers, said: “I’m incredibly pleased that we have been awarded the National Online Safety award two years in a row.

"Our community is committed to protecting and educating pupils on their safe use of the internet and technology.

“For this commitment to be recognised is a real credit to our hardworking staff and students, of whom I’m very proud.”

Fen Rivers Academy, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

National Online Safety is an award-winning training provider that provides comprehensive online safety training courses.

The organisation’s courses and educational resources support UK schools to help educate the whole school community, including all senior leaders, teachers, school staff and parents on online safety.

Its work is based on a belief that safeguarding children online does not stop at the school gates.

James Southworth, the co-founder of National Online Safety, said: “Congratulations to everyone at the Fen Rivers Academy on becoming a National Online Safety Certified School.

The Fen Rivers Academy

"By completing our training programme, the school has shown its strong commitment to implementing an effective whole school approach to online safety.

“It can be increasingly difficult for schools and parents to stay ahead of online threats and ensure both children and staff are safeguarded from potentially harmful and inappropriate online material.

"We arm schools with the knowledge they need to understand online dangers and react in the best way possible to any problems.”

Any schools wanting to discuss their online safety provision can contact National Online Safety on 0800 368 8061 or by going to https:// nationalonlinesafety.com

Reporting by Amelia Platt