Caring school children have donated their harvest festival offerings to Lynn Food Bank.

The gesture came from pupils at South Wootton Infant School following their harvest celebrations.

Head of school Rebecca Burt said: “We celebrated harvest by holding a learning cafe for our families, where family members could come and enjoy some activities in class with their children.

With the children are head of school Rebecca Burt and Benedict Farley from Lynn food bank. Picture: Ian Burt

“The student council asked for donations of food and other items for the King's Lynn Foodbank and were very proud to hand them over."

Helen Gilbert, the food bank’s strategic project manager, thanked the school and said: “We’re very thankful for this absolutely smashing donation from South Wootton Infant School.

“The food bank has been very well supported across the borough by many schools and churches this harvest festival time and it will enable us to continue to support those families and individuals who are struggling financially.

“Without this generous support, we would not be able to do the work we do, particularly as we head into the busy winter months.”