It was time to face the music, in the most positive of ways, when staff and students at a school discovered they had won a prestigious award.

Lynn’s Springwood High School was nominated for the ‘Music Mark Recognition for Ambition and Quality Award’ by the Norfolk and Suffolk Music Hub, in appreciation of the breadth of the school’s involvement in music.

“It is a recognition of commitment to music education, and also, for us, a recognition at a regional level of the work that we undertake not just in school, but in the wider community,” said Robin Norman, Springwood’s head of music.

Springwood was nominated for the award by Norfolk and Suffolk Music Hub. Picture: Ian Burt

“With the award, it shows commitment to three key pledges: advocate for the importance of music education in the curriculum and creative life of our school; provide an equitable, diverse, and inclusive music education for every young person; and welcome opportunities to broaden our musical horizons by working with providers in our community and beyond.

“It was a nice surprise to receive the email to say that we had been nominated and awarded the recognition.

“This is a recognition given to us for all the work we do with the Norfolk and Suffolk Music Hub as one of their lead schools, and also in general in our local community.”

The school has been recognised for its efforts. Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Norman was keen to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved in achieving the accolade at the school.

He added: “This is a result of all the work that goes on week in, week out, at Springwood, and is a testament to the hard work of all our music staff, support of the school senior leadership team, and, indeed, all our fantastic students.

“Springwood continues to pride itself on our commitment to a musical education of the highest quality, where our students are given every opportunity, both in the classroom and with extra-curricular activities, to excel.

The award is a testament to the hard work of the staff. Picture: Ian Burt

“This is a legacy that goes back nearly 50 years, to around 1979, and we continue that legacy today, making sure that there is something for everyone to get involved in.”