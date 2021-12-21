A Lynn school for pupils with special educational needs looks set to expand to a nearby community centre under new proposals.

Planning permission is now being sought for a partial change of use of the Fairstead Community Centre in order to accommodate sixth form provision for the Churchill Park Academy.

The plans have already won the support of regional education chiefs.

GV picture of The Fairstead Community Centre King's Lynn. (44490837)

And documents which have been published as part of the latest scheme said it was “part of a package of changes required to facilitate part of the future use of the site as a Sixth Form Centre”.

The papers continued: “The application involves modest change, introducing a new structure on an under used area of the existing site.

“This proposal is to provide additional space for those users already on site.”

Churchill Park is now one of more than 20 schools across Norfolk which are overseen by the Unity Education Trust, which is based in Dereham, having previously been run by the KWEST Multi-Academy Trust.

However, material published on the West Norfolk Council planning website indicates the application has been put forward by Norfolk County Council’s children’s services department.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman yesterday said: "As it’s a Borough Council building and from a plan by the Sponsoring Trust it has been submitted to the KLWNBC planning department.

"The decision will be for the borough. It is more to regularise the usage and make some changes to the layout."

The Centre Point community centre is around a third of a mile from the academy’s main site in Winston Churchill Drive.

The application papers said: “Pupils will be arriving and departing the site in minibuses which will collect them nearby but park off site during the day.

“Pupil and staff numbers at the school will increase as part of this proposal with the use of the Centre by up to 20 children and ten staff at maximum occupation.

“The existing school site also has sufficient parking for likely visitors to site and they will be requested to park there before visiting the new sixth form centre.”

The idea of moving sixth form provision off the main Churchill Park site was supported by regional education leaders earlier this year.