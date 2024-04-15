Young musicians are eagerly awaiting results from a regional music festival where they showcased their talents.

Students from Springwood High School took part in this year’s Music for Youth Regional Festival.

The event was held in the Peter Hopkins Hall at Springwood in Lynn, where 12 different groups from 10 of the region’s schools performed along with a group from the County Music Service.

Springwood High School Concert Band rehearsal. Picture: Ian Burt

Among the performers were the members of four Springwood ensembles – the school’s Concert Band, Big Band, and the Cantabene and Kingsmen choirs.

Pieces played ranged from Cantabene’s ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ to the Concert Band’s rendition of ‘Eye of the Tiger’.

Springwood’s director of music Robin Norman, who organised the event, said: “The Music for Youth National Festival has been operating for many years but, here at Springwood, the Regional Festivals have been running for around 20 years.

“The day was a rousing success for all the groups concerned. The next stage, for those who are successful, is an invitation to the National Festival, which takes place in Birmingham in July. These performances take place either in the Symphony Hall or the Town Hall – both iconic venues in the UK.”

Springwood is a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

He added: “Springwood has been incredibly lucky to have qualified for this on numerous occasions, including each of the four groups taking part this time.

“The opportunity to perform on a national stage and to receive feedback from experienced professional musicians cannot be undervalued.

“Because of Music for Youth, our students have performed on some of the most iconic stages in the UK, and this helps to inspire them to the next stage of their musical lives.

“We will not know if any groups have been invited to the next stage until May at the earliest, but we will be keeping our fingers crossed.”