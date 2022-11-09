Members of the West Norfolk Academies Trust will be heading to the House of Lords for a very special awards ceremony.

The trust has been named as a finalist in the National School Awards which is staging the event at the Palace of Westminster on December 1, when the winning trusts will be announced.

The awards recognise education pioneers across the sector and the West Norfolk trust is among the final four in the Multi Academy Trust of the Year category.

Springwood High School headteacher, Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Executive head teacher Andy Johnson said: “All of us at the trust are really delighted to be in the final four for such a prestigious award.

"To make it this far is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and commitment of everyone who makes the West Norfolk Academies Trust so successful.”

With a total of 11 schools, the trust works in a partnership while ensuring each member retains its unique identity and ethos.

Mr Johnson added: “We work together to ensure the maximum benefit for all students through economies of scale and shared resources.

"To be recognised as a finalist with other trusts from around the country is an honour.”

The member schools are: Springwood, St Clements, Marshland and Smithdon High Schools, Clenchwarton, West Lynn, Snettisham, Walpole Cross Keys and Gaywood Primary Schools, along with Heacham Junior and Infant schools.

Further information about the trust can be found at www.westnorfolkacademiestrust.co.uk