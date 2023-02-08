Gaywood Primary School raised £2,586 for The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House and received a visit from the grateful charity.

The school, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, was the largest school fundraiser in the charity’s Rudolph Run.

Executive head teacher Neil Mindham said: “The children loved taking part in the run, despite the cold weather – and they loved wearing the antlers that Tapping House provided.

Victoria Rush visited Gaywood to receive the school’s fundraising cheque, which was presented by School Council members Lenny and Ava

Victoria Rush visited Gaywood to receive the school’s fundraising cheque, which was presented by School Council members Lenny and Ava

“Parents and family members have been so generous with their sponsorship.”

Tapping House’s community fundraiser, Victoria Rush, visited Gaywood to thank the children and staff for their outstanding achievement, as well as to receive the school’s fundraising cheque, which was presented by School Council members Lenny and Ava.