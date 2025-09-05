A secondary school is welcoming a remarkable sixth sibling from the same family through its doors.

Eleven-year-old Max McKenzie has just started in Year 7 at Lynn’s Springwood High School, following in the footsteps of his four sisters and his brother, whose ages range from 13 to 25.

Oldest sister Ciera joined the school in 2011, and liked it so much that she returned to work there.

Briony McKenzie, mother of the six, said: “Ciera is now a Maths teacher at Springwood. She went away to uni, then got a job at Springwood as a Maths tutor when she came back. She did her teacher training there and then started teaching.

“She loves it at Springwood and has recently taken over as one of the managers of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.”

Second sister, 21-year-old Jess, is in her fourth year at Bristol University, studying to be a vet.

The remaining four siblings are all current students at Springwood, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Belle, 17, has just begun her second year of A-Levels, and is studying Maths, Biology, and Chemistry, with a view to a career in medicine, while 15-year-old Sam is now in Year 11 and will be taking his GCSEs next summer. Martha, aged 13, is in Year 9.

“Max has been really looking forward to starting at Springwood,” Mrs McKenzie added.

“He’s been going backwards and forwards to the school since he was a baby, so he knows quite a lot about it already, and knows a lot of people there. I think he felt a bit left out and was looking forward to being there himself.”

Mrs McKenzie and her husband Chris, a GP, have been impressed by the school and all it has to offer.

“Whatever you’re interested in, there’s something for everyone at Springwood,” she said.

“There is so much on offer, with a massive list of clubs that children can go to. The amount that’s available is amazing – as is the amount of help and encouragement the children get. There’s nothing the teachers won’t do for you.

“They do the most amazing trips too. Jess went to Thailand, and Belle went to Vietnam. They get funding, so it doesn’t cost much to go, and they do volunteer work when they’re there. It makes it very accessible, and nobody misses out.”

“It has always been a popular school and it has stayed that way, with far fewer staff changes than you’d expect over the years,” she added.

“Although it’s a big school, with 2,000-plus students, the teachers know everyone really well. Even the head teacher knows everyone’s name. You’re treated as an individual, not just a number.

“I think his brother and sisters are happy that Max is starting at Springwood. The school makes sure that Ciera doesn’t have to teach any of them, though - it could be awkward if she had to give them detention!”

Executive head teacher Andy Johnson welcomed Max, saying: “I would like to thank Dr and Mrs McKenzie for sending such wonderful children to Springwood.”

Reporting by Eloise Suiter