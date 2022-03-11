Cruel children posted a video to social media site Snapchat showing an 11-year-old boy being thrown to the floor and kicked.

The videos show him being hit repeatedly by other children with the caption "zayd tho". The Year Seven pupil is then seen falling to the ground.

The schoolboys have "strangled Zayd and attempted to push him in a river", according to his anguished mother.

Zayn, 11, has been the target of cruel bullies (55404765)

He has needed medical treatment following the incidents.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the case of Zayd Ahmed Elghabry, who attends Lynn school King Edward VII Academy, on Gaywood Road.

On his way home, schoolchildren of a similar age from another high school have followed him on several occasions.

He has been the target of bullies, even though they attend a different school "because he has ADHD, autism and for the colour of his skin".

Zayd, who is Egyptian, has been called a "black idiot" and has also been taunted about his learning difficulties.

Zayd's mother Houda Ahmed Elgabry has spoken out after her son's experience.

She said: "It started last month, they would taunt him, punch him and video it all.

"They strangled him and attempted to push him in the river.

"He has been targeted not only for the colour of his skin a but also because he has autism and ADHD.

"They said 'where is the black idiot today?'. This has affected my son's mental health and self image.

"He's a lovely looking boy but now he thinks he is ugly, it's ruined his self-esteem.

"His friends are now scared to walk home with Zayd and he is isolated when he walks home, which has made things worse.

Someone posted this to Snapchat as a response (55404748)

"I feel I have done everything in my power, including reporting this to the police but this keeps happening."

Mrs Ahmed Elgabry described incidents that spanned over several days, the most recent occurring this week.

The Lynn News contacted KES Academy for comment but they declined.

Norfolk police are unable to comment on the case in detail, as it involves children who are under-age, but did confirm they are investigating the incidents.