Schoolchildren enjoy special day at the King’s Lynn Mart

Stepping out of the classroom and into a fun fair is something most children can only fantasise about, but this dream came true for a bunch of lucky Lynn youngsters.

More than 500 schoolchildren took a break from their usual studies on Wednesday to blow off some steam at King’s Lynn Mart.

The Kids at The Mart

Youngsters from Churchill Park Complex Needs School were among other primary schools enjoying a special day out courtesy of the Showman’s Guild and King’s Lynn Trinity Rotary Club.

Bob Foster of King’s Lynn Trinity Rotary Club said the special day was completely free thanks to the Showman’s Guild.

He said: “All the children has to do was show up and have a good time. We have around 500 children here as well as their teachers and other carers.

“You only have to look at their faces to see what a wonderful time they are having. The Showman’s Guild, Lawrence Appleton, has put on this event completely free of charge.

“It is spectacular and it is great to see the children having such a wonderful time. This may be some of their first times at the Mart and they really look like they are all enjoying themselves.”

The special day was open to a number of schools across West Norfolk and provided youngster with a chance to hang out with friends and enjoy some of the Mart’s many rides.

Lawrence Appleton said: “It is great to see the children having a good time. All you have to do is look at their faces and you can see such joy. I hope they all have a wonderful time here.”

This is the sixth year the Showman’s Guild and trinity club have held the children’s day in Lynn each time offering youngsters aged five to 11 an opportunity to go on as many rides as they wish in a two-hour time slot.

The Mart finishes tomorrow with the Tuesday Market Place car park reopening on Sunday afternoon.