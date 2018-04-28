Schoolchildren in West Norfolk learn realities of soldiers’ lives during First World War

From writing war poems to painting the trenches, schoolchildren have been learning about life as a soldier during the First World War.

Pupils from Tilney All Saints Voluntary Controlled Primary School have been working alongside the village’s history group to learn about the realities of war.

Tilney All Saints School World War One Service of Remembrance

The schoolchildren ran a service at Tilney All Saints Church on Thursday, where they sang hymns, and shared prayers, letters and war poems.

Senior teacher Alice Williams said: “The service was to end the project and remember the soldiers within the community who had died in the First World War and also those who came back alive and managed to live as normal lives as possible.

“It was incredibly heart-warming to see so many members of the community attend the service and enjoy it.

“We had some excellent feedback about how excellent the children’s work had been and the confidence that the children showed in their performances.

“I am incredibly proud of our children and the hard work they have put into this project.”