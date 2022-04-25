A group of West Norfolk primary pupils have received commemorative coins to mark the forthcoming Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

The pupils from Green Park Academy, Whitefriars Academy and Greyfriars Academy received a commemorative coin each on Thursday at the Town Hall in Lynn.

The special coins have been offered to primary schoolchildren in West Norfolk to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen.

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. MLNF-22MF40160

In attendance were Harry Humphrey, borough mayor, accompanied by the mayoress Brenda, and deputy mayor Lesley Bambridge.

Lorraine Gore, West Norfolk Council's chief executive, was there with Stuart Dark and Graham Middleton, leader and deputy leader respectively.

Ward members attending included Charles Joyce, Alexandra Kemp and Andy Tyler.

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. MLNF-22MF40161

The coin, bearing both the Jubilee logo and the mayoral crest, has been specially commissioned by the council to mark the historic occasion of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Mr Humphrey said: "The people of our borough have a special association with the Queen thanks to Sandringham House and her many visits across the area.

"I’m delighted that local primary school children will have a lasting memento of this historic year."

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. MLNF-22MF40164

The coins were also presented to local primary school children during mayoral and ward member visits to the schools.

Children received their special Jubilee coins before the start of the summer holidays.

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. Pictured: King's Lynn and West Norfolk mayor Harry Humphrey. MLNF-22MF40165

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. Pictured: Deputy mayor Lesley Bambridge. MLNF-22MF40166

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. Pictured: Deputy mayor of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Lesley Bambridge. MLNF-22MF40167

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. Pictured: Andy Tyler. MLNF-22MF40168

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. Pictured Andy Tyler. MLNF-22MF40169

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. MLNF-22MF40170

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. Pictured: Pupils from Greyfriars School. MLNF-22MF40171

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. Pictured: pupils of Whitefriars School. MLNF-22MF40172

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils. Pictured are pupils of Green Park School. MLNF-22MF40173

Presentation at King's Lynn Town Hall of Platinum Jubilee coins to West Norfolk school pupils from Greyfriars and Whitefriars academies and Green Park School. MLNF-22MF40174