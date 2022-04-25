A group of West Norfolk primary pupils have received commemorative coins to mark the forthcoming Queen's Jubilee celebrations.
The pupils from Green Park Academy, Whitefriars Academy and Greyfriars Academy received a commemorative coin each on Thursday at the Town Hall in Lynn.
The special coins have been offered to primary schoolchildren in West Norfolk to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen.
In attendance were Harry Humphrey, borough mayor, accompanied by the mayoress Brenda, and deputy mayor Lesley Bambridge.
Lorraine Gore, West Norfolk Council's chief executive, was there with Stuart Dark and Graham Middleton, leader and deputy leader respectively.
Ward members attending included Charles Joyce, Alexandra Kemp and Andy Tyler.
The coin, bearing both the Jubilee logo and the mayoral crest, has been specially commissioned by the council to mark the historic occasion of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Mr Humphrey said: "The people of our borough have a special association with the Queen thanks to Sandringham House and her many visits across the area.
"I’m delighted that local primary school children will have a lasting memento of this historic year."
The coins were also presented to local primary school children during mayoral and ward member visits to the schools.
Children received their special Jubilee coins before the start of the summer holidays.