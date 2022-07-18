Two schools are closed in The Woottons this morning as disrupted water supplies continue to affect the area.

North Wootton Primary School and South Wootton Primary School are both shut due to lack of water.

Many properties in the area still have either no water or very low pressure.

Water main at Springwood. Anglian Water present. MLNF-22MF070197

Yesterday evening Anglian Water issued an apology for its failure to get water flowing to every home in the area after the burst water main happened on Saturday lunchtime at Spring Lane,Gaywood.