Trinity Rotary Club staged the annual ‘Schools Make Music’ concert at The Corn Exchange on Tuesday, March 14 to a sell-out audience.

The evening saw 230 children ages five and above from nine schools play keyboards, ukuleles, recorders and glockenspiels. A full wind and percussion orchestra final was performed by Springwood High. Other schools that took part included Holly Meadows, North Wootton, Reffley, Greenpark, Greyfriars, Clenchwarton, St Clements High and West Lynn.

Simon Rowe of Radio West Norfolk compèred the night and introduced the acts for a "fantastic night of music."

Pupils from Greenpark Acdemy Primary School taking part in the Schools Make Music concert (63149077)

Pupils from North Wootton Primary School (63149069)

Pupils from North Wootton Primary School (63149067)

Pupils from Reffley Academy took part in the concert (63149071)

Adrian Parker, Trinity organiser for the night complimented the children involved for their hard work.

He said: "I particularly thank Jessica Berners, a music teacher, who helped to organise the event and taught and conducted Greenpark and Greyfriars children on stage.

"This year we started the show earlier so it would not be too late for the younger children to stay in the audience to the end of the show after they had performed on the stage.

Pupils from Greenpark Acdemy Primary School taking part and Greyfriars Academy in the Schools Make Music concert (63149065)

Greyfriar Academy pupils (63149075)

Pupils from Reffley Academy took part in the concert (63149073)

Pupils from St Clements High School in Terrington St Clement taking part in Schools Make Music concert (63148916)

"This worked beautifully and the atmosphere was brilliant with lots of singing and clapping by the audience."

John Taylor, president of Trinity, said: "The Club wants to thank Derek Oldfield, the Show Director, for once again masterminding the event. Derek’s dedication to the concert has been there since the start. He was and remains the inspiration for the concert.

"I also thank Rotarians and family and everyone who helped on the night. The full house was fantastic and the support of families and friends in the audience was much appreciated applauding and cheering every school act."