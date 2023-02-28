Parents and students have slammed a lack of “human rights” amid protests over school bathroom policies.

A number of youngsters were reportedly sent home from schools on Friday after taking part in social media-inspired ‘strikes’ against limits on when they can visit the toilet.

And events culminated in police being called to Downham Academy yesterday (Monday).

A sign on the door of a Springwood High School bathroom

Officers were called to the school at 1.31pm following reports of “a number of pupils causing a disturbance”, and assisted staff in “resolving the issue”.

Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy and Springwood High School are also among those facing backlash, with bathrooms at both allegedly locked during lessons.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said she believes this is because of issues with graffiti and vaping.

Police were called to Downham Academy on Monday afternoon amid student protests

“But that isn’t every child, and why should every child be disciplined for one child’s actions?” they asked.

Another woman who has two children at Springwood says they are “always moaning” about the rules.

“Surely it’s a basic human right to be able to use the toilet?” she said.

“It’s disgusting. Especially young girls, sometimes they need to go. My Year 8 daughter said ‘I was about to wet myself, and decided to get in trouble instead of having that embarrassment.’”

The view of police from a Downham Academy classroom

Parents of King Edward students said that a group of students banded together to “strike” – with one describing the Gaywood Road school as being “more like a military”.

A letter from the school’s management team shown to the Lynn News said the disruption was brought on by “the latest TikTok trend”.

It added: “The idea was to try and cause collective disruption.

“It has resulted in some of our students receiving consequences due to their defiance against the school’s high expectations.

“Please be reassured that as the principal of this wonderful school, with so many students that do the right thing day in and day out, that I will not tolerate any child that chooses to purposely disrupt the learning of others.”

The school was contacted for comment, but failed to provide any response.

However, Springwood executive head teacher Andy Johnson said: “Springwood is a good school where students are happy and safe, enjoy coming to school, and are positive about their education according to our recent Ofsted report.

“We are proud of the good relationships our students have with their peers and staff, and that our pupils appreciate the high quality care and support they receive from staff.

“Whilst we don’t comment on individual cases, no child has ever been excluded from Springwood for going to the toilet without permission.”

Another student from the school said at least 50 children were suspended last week, describing teachers as “hypocrites”.

They said toilets are only opened during break periods and lunchtimes, and with 100 girls trying to gain access at once, many are left unable to visit.

“Being at this school feels like a military camp,” they said.

A Springwood High School parent who contacted the Lynn News claimed that cubicles are being “chained up” to prevent children entering without a teacher to accompany them.

They added: “The school is suspending students for basic human rights.

“Children’s education is paramount yet the school seems to think suspending the children for needing the toilet, causing further disruption, is better for their education than learning.

“Springwood High School is more like a prison than a school.”

A King’s Lynn Academy parent also said their child has been suspended from school for five days after taking video footage of protests.

The West Norfolk ‘strikes’ are among many that are currently taking place across the country.