Schools in West Norfolk close due to power cuts

Schools across West Norfolk have closed due to power cuts.

Among schools closed today are Ashill Primary School, Dersingham Primary and Nursery School, Gayton Primary School, Narborough Primary Academy and Wimbotsham and Stow Community School.

A statement published by Norfolk County Council this morning said: “Ashill VC Primary School is closed due to a major power cut. The school has no power or heating for the foreseeable future. Therefore it is unsafe to open.

“Dersingham VA Primary and Nursery School has no power at the main site, Admirals Drive and will need to close until power returns. A text will notify parents as soon as possible.

“Gayton CE VC Primary School is closed due to a power cut.

“Narborough Church of England Primary Academy has no power so no toilets, lunch or alarms so cannot ensure safety of children.

“Wimbotsham and Stow Community School has no power to school or village.”

UK Power Networks said there is 26,400 properties across Norfolk currently without power.

If you have been affected, get in touch with us on Facebook @lynnnews or email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk