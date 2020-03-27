Schools in West Norfolk explore new teaching techniques during first week of closure

Online assemblies, bedtime stories on YouTube and door-step deliveries are just some of the creative ways in which schools in West Norfolk have been supporting pupils at home this week.

School staff across the borough, and beyond, have been working to keep their pupils learning, with only a handful of children now physically attending school.

Today sees the end of the first week of school closures – and West Norfolk families have been sharing their experiences of home-schooling with the Lynn News.

St Edmund's School in Lynn - pupils watching a virtual assembly. Picture: SUBMITTED. (32522409)

Jill Graver, headteacher of St Edmund's School in Lynn, said, with the school being closed, parents are showing signs of being more engaged with their children's learning.

She said: “We are only a few days in and the most inspiring part for me so far is the way the parents are engaging with this; their comments and gratitude on our Facebook page have genuinely brought a lump to my throat.

"I think this is more than teaching children, we have been teaching adults too. I know at least two parents now ‘get fractions’.

“Another special moment for me was when our English lead, Adam Stanton, posted a bedtime story on YouTube and a parent posted a picture of her daughter watching and listening to this sitting on her bedroom floor.

"We have been looking at ways of getting more children engaged in home reading and this might just have been our Eureka moment!

“More than half of our families have English as an additional language and often communication can be an issue.

St Edmund's School in King's Lynn - spelling lesson. Picture: SUBMITTED. (32522643)

"I think by us adding teaching online, our families are able to use translate buttons that means they can engage too.

"Despite all the stress of this week, I believe we have truly taken a giant leap forward in community engagement.”

Schools and youngsters across the county have also been decorating their gates and windows with rainbows, a symbol of hope that is being used across the country.

John Fisher, Cabinet Member for Children's Services at Norfolk County Council, said: “Norfolk’s schools consistently go above and beyond for their pupils but the commitment and extra work that they have been putting in over the last couple of weeks has been extraordinary. We are extremely grateful for their efforts.

“We know that schools and academies are real community hubs and it is tremendous to see the efforts they are making to lift spirits and keep learning going.

"Many are also delivering meals to their children and carrying out home visits. Their role is invaluable at this difficult time.”

Read more EducationKings Lynn