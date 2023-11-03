Schools have the opportunity to apply for funding from a cereal company to help give children the most important meal of the day.

Kellogg’s is offering grants of £1,000 which schools can use to invest in breakfast clubs, providing equipment, food and learning materials.

The grant is open for any school in Lynn to apply for.

Schools are being invited to apply for the grant. Picture: Kellogs

Kellogg’s has said that 20% of parents in East Anglia admit their children don’t always eat breakfast.

Heather Murphy, Kellogg’s breakfast club manager, said: “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 25 years.

“It’s not just the children that benefit – it’s a lifeline for parents too.”

Schools can apply by visiting www.kelloggs.co.uk/breakfastclubgrants

Kellogg’s is this year celebrating 25 years of supporting breakfast clubs. In that time, the scheme has helped 5,000 schools to support 500,000 children, with donations totalling £5 million.