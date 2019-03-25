Schools show off their movie moves at Corn Exchange dance festival

Schoolchildren across West Norfolk took part in a ‘Night at the Movies’ themed dance festival in Lynn last week.

A total of 470 students from 18 schools were in attendance at the festival at the Alive Corn Exchange on Thursday.

Pupils ranging from reception to Year 6 performed during the event, with 26 performances all incorporating the theme of ‘A Night at the Movies’.

Organised by the West Norfolk School Sport Partnership (WNSSP), the festival was in line with the partnership’s vision of “inspiring young people to develop the habit of being physically active at a young age”.

The event has grown over the years to the extent that it was split into two performances this year, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

WNSSP school sport co-ordinator Tracy Bower said two performances met the increased demand for tickets as well as the number of participants.

She added: “This has become one of the most popular events on the WNSSP calendar due to its inclusive nature and quality of venue.”

Each of the two performances were started and concluded with a demonstration dance by Megan Smith, who has worked for Studio 19, a dance school in Lynn.

Mrs Bower said she received plenty of positive feedback from schools attending the festival.

Hayley Driscoll, teaching assistant at Nelson Academy, said: “I had 44 children on an absolute high when we got back to school!

“We are very lucky to have the opportunity to dance on such a great stage.”

Lynsey Skate of Emneth Academy said: “Our children absolutely loved it, as did the large number of parents and grandparents who attended.

“The children all went home tonight, still in their costumes, with big smiles plastered on their faces and glitter still in their hair.

“This is the first time we have attended this event and we thought it was brilliant.

“It was so well organised and run, a special event which we feel very lucky to have been a part of and one all of the children will remember.

“Please pass on my congratulations and heartfelt thanks to everyone involved.”

Schools performing during the morning show from 10am to 11.30am were Nelson Academy, Hunstanton Primary, Holly Meadows, Emneth Academy, Walpole Cross Keys, South Wootton Infant, Highgate Infant, King’s Oak Academy and Marshland St James.

The afternoon saw Dersingham, Howard Junior, South Wootton Junior, Sedgeford, Ingoldisthorpe, Terrington St Clement’s, West Lynn, Anthony Curton and Denver schools take to the stage.

Howard Junior School posted on social media to say they hoped for a “ten out of ten” from Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood.

The post also said: “Howard pupils take to the stage for West Norfolk SSP dance festival and showcase a stunning performance worthy of a Pasha Kovalev routine!”

WNSSP describe one of their strategic goals as providing “a range of events including competitions and festivals to give pupils the opportunity to succeed whilst also inspiring them to develop their skills/interest further.”

The partnership, which has a total of 61 member schools on board, organised 186 competitions for children last year, including the Corn Exchange dance festival.