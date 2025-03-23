In our weekly look at books, we focus on a science fiction novel full of quirky mysteries…

From the author of the acclaimed space opera Frontier comes another inclusive and utterly charming slice of science fiction set onboard an interstellar hotel full of quirky mysteries and its devoted manager who is struggling to let go.

The Grand Budapest Hotel in space, Floating Hotel is a hopeful story of misfits, rebels and found family, perfect for fans of Becky Chambers, Martha Wells and Aliette de Bodard.

Floating Hotel by Grace Curtis

Welcome to the Grand Abeona Hotel: home of the finest food, the sweetest service, and the very best views the galaxy has to offer. Year round it moves from planet to planet, system to system, pampering guests across the furthest reaches of the milky way. The last word in sub-orbital luxury - and a magnet for intrigue. Intrigues such as:

Why are there love poems in the lobby intray?

How many Imperial spies are currently on board?

What is the true purpose of the Problem Solver's conference?

And perhaps most pertinently - who is driving the ship?

At the centre of these mysteries stands Carl, one time stowaway, longtime manager, devoted caretaker to the hotel. It's the love of his life and the only place he's ever called home. But as forces beyond Carl's comprehension converge on the Abeona, he has to face one final question: when is it time to let go?

Cut out the coupon in the March 21 edition of the Lynn News for £1 off this book.

Top Ten Chart with Waterstones of Norfolk Street, Lynn

1. The Frozen People – Elly Griffiths

2. Death at the Sign of the Rook – Kate Atkinson

3. The Bastwick Testament – David Blake

4. Floating Hotel – Grace Curtis

5. The Kellerby Code – Jonny Sweet

6. Fourth Wing – Rebecca Yarros

7. The Women – Kristin Hannah

8. The Crimson Moth – Kristen Ciccarelli

9. The Anxious Generation – Jonathan Haidt

10. Phantasma – Kaylie Smith