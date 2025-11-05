Scooter enthusiasts have pulled together to raise money for two charities.

Lynn and West Norfolk’s Scooter Boys (and Gals) collected £500, which will be split between the Alzheimer's Society and Cancer Research.

The club is run by Barry Eglen, Harry Southan and Jonny Smith, who arrange ride-outs and meet other similar clubs in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

Member of the Lynn Scooter Boys made a generous donation to two charities

Members of the club raised the money by charity ride-outs and personal donations.

This was boosted by Eatwell Café on High Street in Lynn, which donated an extra £100 to add to the total.

Jonny said: “We are a friendly bunch of all ages, and we include women. All forms of two wheels are welcome, even though we are mainly vintage Lambrettas and Vespas.

An array of classic scooters park up outside the cafe each week

“We meet weekly on Sunday mornings from 9am at Eatwell Cafe. And we are always looked after very well by the owner Eddie.”

The club is now arranging its annual charity ride-out, and welcomes new people to the group to get involved “as much or little as they wish”.

“New faces are always very welcome for local ride-outs or just a coffee and chat,” Jonny added.