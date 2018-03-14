Scooters boost skaters in Dersingham park campaign

Dozens of youngsters have taken part in a sponsored scoot to help launch a fundraising campaign for a new skatepark in their village.

Thirty children from Dersingham, aged between four and 12, raced their scooters along a well-marshalled one mile route around the village on Saturday.

Dersingham Skatepark fundraiser'Attractive little buckets were rattled as one way of raising money for the new skate park. From left - organiser Kirsty Hipkin, parish council chairman Sue Payne and parent-helper Emma Dunmore

The event, which raised at least £350, was the first in a £30,000 campaign to finance a new skate park, which has already been kick-started with a grant of £12,500 from the parish council.

Its chairman, Sue Payne, said: “The old skate park was vandalised, burned and the wood was found to be rotten so we always planned to replace it with a concrete one.”

A competition will be held inviting everyone to submit their ideas for the new park.

Event organiser Kirsty Hipkin said: “We’ll glean the best ideas and an expert will design the park. The old skate park was very popular. It was well used by youngsters of all ages.”

Mrs Hipkin was drawn into helping because her son was an enthusiast which meant making trips all the way to the Kaset indoor park in Lynn.

She said: “We want to get children outside and active instead of just watching a computer screen. It is also a project that will help to bring the community together.”

The next fundraising event will be on Easter Monday, 2 April. Details will be publicised in the village and on the village’s Facebook page.