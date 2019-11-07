Rain didn't deter keen shoppers from queuing up this morning for the opening of Lynn's new H&M store in the Vancouver Quarter.

By 9.30am there were already around 100 people bearing umbrellas and waiting for the doors to finally swing open at 11am.

The first 200 people in the queue were due to receive an exclusive goodie bag while other shoppers lined up were due to be given a 25 per cent discount wristband to redeem against their purchases.

First in the queue for the opening of Lynn's H&M store, from left, Skyler Cragg, Issac Cragg, Max Godfrey,Thomas Wallace and Rebecca Playford (21084896)

First in the queue together were Max Godfrey (19), Skyler Cragg (14) and Isaac Cragg (20), all from Lynn, who arrived at the store at 6am.

"We brought blankets and coffee and there was no one else around for another hour or so," said Skyler.

Isaac said: "H&M is my favourite store for shopping for clothes. The nearest ones are in Cambridge or Norwich, so it will be really good to have one here in Lynn. There's a great range and choice."

Next in the queue were Rebecca Playford (20) and Thomas Wallace (17), both from Hunstanton, who travelled to Lynn on the bus.

The queue stretching along Broad Street (21084898)

Said Thomas: "Having this store is going to be a big bonus for our area. It's not every day you see shops like this open on the High Street. I think the building looks amazing and I can't wait to see what it looks like inside."