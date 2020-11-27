Scotty’s Little Soldiers are about to have a Virtual Ball

The 2020 #ScottysBall is going online! The Lynn-based Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity is delighted to announce its first virtual supporter event.

The Scotty’s Virtual Ball tomorrow invites all beneficiaries and supporters to join them for a special celebration of its work over the past year, with a chock-a-block evening of entertainment, music, silent auction, games and a fundraising raffle.

You’re encouraged to dress up, eat, drink and make a special family night of it, all in the comfort of your own living room.

The Scotty's Little Soliders' team online

The event will help to raise funds lost as a result of the current crisis, much needed to continue the charity’s work supporting bereaved children and their families.

Officials say the regular annual #ScottysBall will return in 2021 and the charity will be launching tickets for this event on the night.

The Virtual Ball will be broadcast live and hosted by award winning entertainers, Sharky and George plus music from The Late Shift.

It aims to delight and inspire over 1,000 of the Scotty’s family for two hours and to raise £10,000 as a result of this fun evening together.

Visit the Scotty’s webshop to purchase your Virtual Ball ticket. Tickets are £15 each and cover your entire household.

To find out more, or to buy a ticket, go to www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk/virtual-ball

The charity also has a very special limited edition Virtual Ball Party Box to accompany the event.

The ball will use Zoom to broadcast but full details will be explained in your confirmation email and Scotty’s promise that everything will be nice and simple.

Founded by Lynn woman Nikki Scott after the death of her soldier husband Lee in Afghanistan in 2010, Scotty’s is a charity that works with the children of Fallen servicemen, taking many to its own holiday homes, offering much-needed respite to single parents too.