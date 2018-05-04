Scotty’s Little Soldiers is charity of the year for King’s Lynn firm

Lynn medical device manufacturer, Bespak, has chosen to support its neighbouring charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers as Charity of the Year.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity which supports over 300 bereaved Armed Forces children across the UK, was selected following an employee vote to benefit from the company’s support over the next 12 months.

As part of its Charity of the Year commitment, Bespak, are looking forward to getting involved in the many challenges that Scotty’s Little Soldiers participate in and will be organising a number of fundraising activities.

Founded by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010, Scotty’s Little Soldiers supports children across the UK.

The charity was set up in memory of Nikki’s husband and father to her two children, Cpl Lee Scott, from Lynn, after he was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

Bespak managing director, Keyvan Djamarani said: “We are committed to supporting charities in the local community where our employees live and work.

“We are really looking forward to working with Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Bespak Charity Committee already has a schedule of activities that our colleagues can get involved with.”

At the launch of the Charity of the Year, Bespak presented Scotty’s Little Soldiers with a cheque for £7,500.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers is also the official charity partner of the annual Bespak Mini Gear 1.2k family run held in Lynn which has been sponsored by Bespak since its inception some 11 years ago.

Stuart Robinson, chief executive of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Bespak and its staff for choosing Scotty’s as its official charity of the year – we are delighted to have been selected and every penny raised over the next 12 months will go a long way in helping us continue to deliver a high level of support to bereaved Forces children when they need it the most.”