Scotty’s Little Soldiers launches Month of May Marathon for fallen heroes

A children’s armed forces charity is aiming to get West Norfolk moving by launching a Month of May Marathon challenge.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which supports children who have lost parents in conflict, is asking businesses, associations, families and friends to join together to cover 26.2 miles.

They say participants can cover the distance “any way they wish” from long walks to evening bike rides.

The charity was founded in 2010 by war widow Nikki Scott and was set up in memory of her husband, Cpl Lee Scott, after he was killed in Afghanistan a year earlier.

She said: “The Scotty’s team and I are very much looking forward to launching the Month of May Marathon once again this year.

“Last year was a great success, and we hope to raise even more this year in honour of our fallen heroes.”

The challenge is open to all ages and fitness abilities, and organisers say “fundraisers can walk, run, skip or jump their way through the Month of May Marathon, breaking up the distance into smaller miles or completing the marathon in one go.”

Everybody who takes part will receive a certificate, and runners who raise £50 will also receive a headband, at £100 participants will get a medal and fundraisers who reach £150 will get a running vest or children’s T-shirt.

Runners can set up a profile on the charity’s May Marathon website where they can enter their collection total and keep others updated on their progress.

To make a profile or to see how much other runners have raised, visit www.maymarathon.com