A new Scouting group has opened in town for youngsters aged between four and six.

The fifth King’s Lynn Gaywood Churches Scout group are the latest to open a Squirrel Drey section.

Squirrel Scouts are the youngest section of the Scouting Association, for boys and girls aged four to six.

This prepares them for moving on to Beavers.

At their first meeting, a special cake had been made of a squirrel sitting on a tree trunk, surrounded by its woodland friends. Each Squirrel Scout was able to take home one of the edible animal friends, which leaders said they “loved”.

The Squirrel Scouts have so far enjoyed building indoor dens, making rain shakers and attending a carnival. They played many games including a newspaper snowball fight and musical statues.

They have also learnt about how Scouting began and the Squirrel promise, ready for when they were invested. All of these activities go towards their badges, such as Get Creative and Brilliant Builder.

In the future, they will be attending the pantomime with other Squirrel Scouts in the district and enjoying a trip to the cinema. Next term, the theme will be based on animals of all types including fictional ones such as dinosaurs, dragons and unicorns.

Group lead volunteer Stephanie Whitley, known to the Squirrel Scouts as ‘Woodpecker’, said: “It’s lovely to see the Squirrel Scouts at the start of their Scouting journey and as a group, we will be able to see them progress on through Beavers, Cubs and into Scouts.”

Although the group is based at the Scout Headquarters in Beulah Street, the Squirrel Scouts meet in Gaywood Church Rooms on a Wednesday.

For more information, contact Stephanie on 01553 775746.

Reporting by Phoebe Cornell