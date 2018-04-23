Scout groups on parade in King’s Lynn to mark St George’s Day

More than 200 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers marched through Lynn town centre on Sunday to mark St George’s Day.

The young people paraded from Tuesday Market Place, down St Ann’s Street before ending their march at St Nicholas’ Chapel, where they recited their Scout promise.

St George's Day Scout parade from King's Lynn Market Place to St Nicholas Chapel

Assistant district communicator for events and activity coordinator, Wayne Hornigold said: “We were represented by 12 groups from Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.

“It was wonderful to see all the young people out on parade, they all looked very smart. When we arrived at St Nicholas’ Chapel some young leaders and long service members were presented with awards. There were long service members with 10- to 25-years.”

Mr Hornigold said young leaders have to complete four modules before receiving their award and says “they get out what they put in”.

He added: “Our district has grown increasingly for three years. We are always taking on new members and welcoming people to join.

“We must be doing something right to have been increasing in membership. The children seem to enjoy themselves. Scouts seems to be becoming cooler now Bear Grylls is our leader.

“Beavers is for aged six to eight, Cubs is eight to 10-and-a-half, Scouts is 10-and-a-half to 14 and Explorers are 14 to 18.”

If anyone is interested in finding out more or in joining either Beavers, Cubs, Scouts or Explorers, visit the North West Norfolk District website at www.norfolkscouts.org.uk/district/north-west-norfolk.

Mr Hornigold said: “Anyone interested in joining us can go on the Norfolk Scouts website, look under North West Norfolk, and from there they will be able to enter their postcode and find out where their closet group is.

“We have groups in Dersingham, Heacham, Hunstanton, Lynn, North Runcton, Snettisham, Terrington St Clement and John and more.”

