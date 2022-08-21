A 14-year-old girl from Lynn has been set a challenge to raise a massive £3,895 in order to attend a World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

Imogen Allerton is an explorer scout from the North West Norfolk Griffin Explorer Unit and is one in 54 chosen to represent Norfolk at the Jamboree.

Her biggest challenge fundraising so far was kayaking 40 miles from Lynn to Thetford, where she faced some challenges that weren't moo-ving out of her way!

Scout Imogen Allerton encountered some obstacles that weren't moo-ving! (58606897)

However, kayaking isn't the only way that Imogen has been fundraising, as her parents Simon and Lisa Allerton describe:

"Imogen's fundraising efforts so far have included stands at local fetes and craft fairs where she has held tombola's and other luck games, as well as selling homemade crafts such as decorated bottles, paracord keyrings & bracelets, guiding angels and indoor marshmallow toasting kits.

"Her biggest event so far being the sponsored paddle that took 2 days to complete. She left 2 Mile Bottom Scout Campsite at 10:30am on Monday 8th August finishing her day at The Ship Inn at Brandon Creek at 7:30pm."

14-year-old Imogen Allerton is raising money to go to Korea (58606933)

Along the way she was supported by her mum and dad as well as District Water Activities Advisor Rob Ashwell.

Imogen said: "I found the 2 days really hard and had blisters on my hand at the end of the first day, but knew I had to go on as lots of people had sponsored me to help with my fundraising.

"It was very hard but I really enjoyed it and in the afternoon of day two I turned up my music and left Dad and Rob in the distance behind me!"

Imogen is hoping to raise a hefty £3,895 to go to South Korea (58606953)

Imogen applied last October to be considered for the Norfolk Contingent attending the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in August 2023.

So far, she's received donations from local businesses such as Sandles Car Supermarket, William George Aggregates and many more. She's also had donations from the 21st King's Lynn Scout group where she currently volunteers as a young leader.

Imogen's next fundraising task is at the Cromer Carnival 13th-17th August and then the Hunstanton Family fun day on 20th August.

Imogen kayaked all the way from King's Lynn to Thetford (58607079)

Imogen completed a two day kayaking trip to raise money for a trip to South Korea (58607301)

If you would like to donate, you can visit Imogen's JustGiving page here.