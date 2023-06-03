A group of youngsters took part in some special activities to mark a milestone anniversary.

The 12th King’s Lynn Scout Group celebrated 90 years with a group birthday sleepover.

Further pursuits involved a morning hike to Alive Corn Exchange to watch the stage production of The Tiger Who Came to Tea for the Squirrel Scouts.

The group celebrating with a cake

The youngsters had fun together celebrating 90 years of scouting

Meanwhile, the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts were lucky enough to have exclusive use of both cinema screens at the venue.

If that wasn’t enough, the youngsters enjoyed a picnic lunch at The Walks andcooked tea around the campfire before another surprise evening at Strikes Bowl in Lynn.

Some 57 children settled down for the sleepover, before being joined after breakfast by more friends for a party, games and birthday cake.

Having fun in the sun

The Walks in Lynn

Three adult volunteers were officially invested into the group, along with three children and Arthur Williams was presented with his Chief Scout Silver Award.

Many thanks to all the leaders, helpers, parents and children for making it a fantastic weekend of celebrations.