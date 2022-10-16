A man was caught drug driving in Lynn with insecure metal attached to his van.

Brian Cameron, 28, was stopped by police on London Road in Lynn after the red Ford Transit van he was driving had a broken headlight along with the insecure scrap metal.

He appeared at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday following the incident, which happened on Wednesday, June 15, and which he admitted.

A man was caught drug driving in Lynn with insecure metal attached to his van. Picture: iStock

Prosecutor Lily Orr said police noticed a strong smell of cannabis in the van, which Cameron initially said was because passengers in the vehicle had had it.

Cameron, of Barker Way, Newark, was then asked to take a drug test where 6.2mcg per litre of cannabis was found in his blood - the legal limit is 2mcg per litre.

Mitigating for himself, the scrap metal dealer said: "I need to work, I do it by the book.

"I can't get anyone to drive my van, I don't trust anyone."

Cameron was fined £166 along with a victim surcharge of £34 and a contribution cost of £50.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.