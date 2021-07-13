It has traditionally been a special day for the North Enders of Lynn and this past weekend, Sea Sunday was held once again.

Sea Sunday is when boats and nets are blessed at St Nicholas Chapel.

In more recent times it has become a day of remembrance when churches all over the world come together to remember seafarers and pray for them, their families and those who support them.

The Fisher Fleet was blessed by the Bishop of Lynn, The Venerable Dr Jane Steen. (49110166)

The Sea Sunday service was held as per the tradition and the Fisher Fleet was blessed by the newly-appointed Bishop of Lynn, the Venerable Dr Jane Steen.

Fishing has always been a strong part of Lynn's long maritime history.

Queen Elizabeth I granted Lynn fishermen the right to "free and uninterrupted use of the Fisher Fleet for ever and ever".

The Sea Sunday procession made its way from St Nicholas Chapel to the Fisher Fleet.. (49110046)

The bishop said: “It was such a privilege to bless fishing fleet this year and to play a part for the flourishing of a King’s Lynn industry stretching back for generations. King’s Lynn is a wonderful town and I look forward to doing what I and the churches can for continued flourishing.”

As part of this day of reflection and celebration visitors were encouraged to visit True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum to watch several short films made by North Ender Arthur Paynter on the history of the area and view the latest maritime art exhibition, They That Go Down to the Sea In Ships.

Lindsey Bavin, museum curator said: "Sea Sunday went very well. We were pleasantly surprised by the number of visitors as the service was only confirmed a week prior.

"As well as tourists visiting the area, several North End families attended and it was wonderful to listen to memories of the North End as it was. We were also able to welcome fishermen into the museum as they tend to be very busy out on the boats."